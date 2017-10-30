Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

12:14:06

30/10/2017



The Ukrainian Embassy in Sofia wrote a note of protest to the Ministry of Culture of Bulgaria, after which the premiere of the Bulgarian movie “Donbass Spring”, which was already scheduled for October 31st, was banned. At the same time, in one month everything was agreed (and paid for) between the authors of the movie and the management of the cult cinema house in the center of Sofia, where even in the “stagnant” years there was no such censorship!

What state-ignoramus, state-chauvinist, and violator of all international standards has the right to dare to point out and dictate “orders” abroad?



The Bulgarian office of the agency studies all aspects of this scandalous decision. Information is being monitored.

Due to the persistent theft of Stalker Zone’s work, we will provide a reminder about what “All Rights Reserved” means in the legal domain:

“Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited other than the following:

you may print or download to a local hard disk extracts for your personal and non-commercial use only;

you may copy the content to individual third parties for their personal use, but only if you acknowledge the website as the source of the material.

You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content. Nor may you transmit it or store it in any other website or other form of electronic retrieval system.”

Evidence of such theft (copy and paste without a referral link) is being actively collected and legal action will be taken against repeat offenders.