Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

02:14:07

29/08/2017



In the law on the reintegration of Donbass Russia will be called the “aggressor country” for the first time at the level of Ukrainian legislation. This was reported by the representative of the President Petro Poroshenko in parliament Irina Lutsenko on Monday.

“Firstly, at the legislative level the concept will be introduced for the first time that Russia is the aggressor country,” she said on the air of the Ukrainian “5” TV Channel.



In the document there is a direct referral to the 51st article of the UN Charter. “It means that Ukraine has the right to defend itself. Once again – it’s not war, but self-defense,” said Lutsenko. She noted that it will allow to keep the existing format of support from the International Monetary Fund.



According to Lutsenko, the modified document is almost ready to be submitted for consideration in the parliament already this autumn, under this bill consultations with representatives of the “Normandy Four” (Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine) and with the US were held.



On June 14th Poroshenko stated that on his order the bill on the reintegration of Donbass was drafted. It was specified in the text of the document that Ukraine considers the uncontrolled districts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions “temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation”.



At the same time Russian officials already repeatedly said that the Russian Federation isn’t a party of the conflict in Ukraine and acts only as an intermediary for the settlement of the crisis.