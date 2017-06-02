Translated by Ollie Richardson

18:03:48

02/06/2017

The public and guaranteed by the State debt of Ukraine for January-April, 2017, grew in the dollar equivalent by $3.33 billion, or by 4.7% – to $74.31 billion as of April 30th.

As was reported on the website of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, the total amount of public and guaranteed by the State debt in the hryvnia equivalent for this period grew by 43.16 billion hryvnias, or by 2.2% – to 1.973 trillion hryvnias. According to the provided data, growth of the public and guaranteed by the State debt for April totalled $1.95 billion, or 2.7% in the dollar equivalent, 21.12 billion hryvnias, or 1.1% in the hryvnia equivalent.

In the structure of the national debt the greatest portion is the share of debt on the credits obtained from international financial institutions, where the fourth tranche of the International monetary Fund to the equivalent amount of $1 billion and the second tranche of macro-financial assistance of the European Union to the amount of 600 million euros are considered.

The public and guaranteed by the State debt of Ukraine for January-March, 2017, grew in the dollar equivalent by $1.38 billion, or by 1.9% – to $72.35 billion as of March 31st. The total amount of the public and guaranteed by the State debt in the hryvnia equivalent for this period grew by 22.04 billion hryvnias, or by 1.1%, – to 1.952 trillion hryvnias. The state budget of Ukraine for 2017 assumes a limit of the public and guaranteed by the State debt by the end of the year to a size of 2.296 trillion hryvnias.

As “Strana” reported, the national debt of Ukraine for March has grown to $72 billion.

Earlier, the international rating Agency S&P Global Ratings calculated the most probable amount for the repayment of Ukraine’s debt and interest for the years 2017-2020. It is $20 billion, or about 21% of GDP in 2017.