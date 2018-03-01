Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

00:16:40

01/03/2018

The Ukrainian media published a video that shows soldiers of the UAF repel an “attack” of the militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics near the Svetlodarsk arc. Volunteers of the fund “Come Back Alive” [a NGO created by a Ukrainian soldier to support UAF troops – ed] released footage of a night battle, during which the Armed forces of Ukraine allegedly repulsed the attack.

“This is a recent night battle at the Svetlodarsk arc. They often come out, almost every day, almost every night. So, there are 400m to the “green”, and at the bottom there is a narrow ravine. They’re approach even closer to this ravine. Although it’s mined, they already tread a path for themselves. Yesterday they approached by 200 meters,” reported the UAF.

It should be noted that the phrase “tread a path” through a “mined ravine” caused laughter among the users of social networks. Also, people were surprised by the description of this battle between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the militia of Donbass, saying “each of us can help stop the ‘occupiers’ and to stop the endless attacks”. Further, the Ukrainian volunteers gave the details where the inhabitants of the country, in their opinion, must send money to.

It is worth noting that the video of the “night battle” is no less amusing than the text accompanying it. In the footage during night time members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carry out not very intense small-arms fire somewhere into the darkness. But what is most interesting is that shooting from the other side, where the positions of the militias of the Donetsk and Lugansk Peoples Republics should be, cannot be seen. Most likely, the Ukrainian volunteers fabricated this video to defraud the population of the country of money.

The official representative of the People’s militia of the LPR Lieutenant-Colonel Andrey Marochko commented on this new fake.

“The camera is filming from behind the Ukrainian serviceman, and fire is conducted also from behind. One doesn’t need to be an expert to determine that the UAF attacks the people’s republic and presents this video as attacks on their positions,” said Marochko.

[RIA Novosti asks Marochko about this fake video at around 3:30 in the video above]