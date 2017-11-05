Translated by Ollie Richardson

17:53:02

05/11/2017



The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the area of the airport of Donetsk and the nearby village of Yakovlevka with MLRS Grad. This was reported by the operative command of the DPR.

“Today, at about 17:00, in defiance of the Minsk Agreements, the Ukrainian Armed Forces from positions near the settlement Avdeevka used forbidden armaments — MLRS Grad BM-21, having fired one packet on the area of Donetsk airport and two packets on the area of the settlement of Yakovlevka,” said the command.

It was specified that the military personnel from the tactical group battalion of the 25th separate airborne brigade of the UAF, which recently arrived on rotation, conducted the shelling.

Stalker Zone note:

It would appear that the result of Poroshenko’s telephone conversation with Rex Tillerson just 24 hours ago “about the deployment of UN peacekeepers” was in fact a green light for Kiev to commit more acts of terrorism in Donbass. This is most likely related to the current behind-the-curtains negotiations between the West and Russia concerning the Syrian crisis. In the past week a special French and American intelligence delegation had separate direct talks with Damascus, most likely in an attempt to resolve the Kurdish impasse in the north-east of the country. From the point of view of Washington, a few heavy blows (war crimes) on the Donetsk People’s Republics can help to soften up Moscow’s position in negotiations, for example, concerning the handing over of the oil fields in Deir Ezzor currently under SDF occupation. However, the very fact that the White House, like any US administration since 1776, attempts to solve issues with its fists, especially in the post-ISIS multipolar space, testifies to the hopelessness of the situation vis-a-vis keeping the now failed State that is Ukraine above water.

