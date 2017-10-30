Translated by Ollie Richardson

16:45:59

30/10/2017



Militants from the Ukrainian party “National Corpus”, created on the basis of the “Azov” battalion, offered to help Spanish nationalists in the fight against the “Catalan separatists”. The corresponding appeal was posted on Facebook.

“Now, when our brothers from Spain are faced with the problem of Catalonia, we voice our solidarity with Spanish nationalists. Today, populists and supporters of a weak Europe divide Spain <…> We express our support for our Spanish brothers and are ready to help if the need arises,” it is said in the statement.

In the published video several dozen people light flares against the background of the inscription “united, great, and free Spain”.

Due to the persistent theft of Stalker Zone’s work, we will provide a reminder about what “All Rights Reserved” means in the legal domain:

“Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited other than the following:

you may print or download to a local hard disk extracts for your personal and non-commercial use only;

you may copy the content to individual third parties for their personal use, but only if you acknowledge the website as the source of the material.

You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content. Nor may you transmit it or store it in any other website or other form of electronic retrieval system.”

Evidence of such theft (copy and paste without a referral link) is being actively collected and legal action will be taken against repeat offenders.