Translated by Ollie Richardson 12:09:38 03/01/2018 112.ua In Ukraine the anti-Russian sentiment gradually subsides, and nationalists became not so horrid. This was stated on the air of the TV channel 112 by the famous Ukrainian composer Vladimir Bystryakov. According to him, even on the central TV channels it is already possible to hear conciliatory and pro-Russian rhetoric. “Today the anti-Russian rhetoric in our press was moderated, ‘Putin, go f*ck yourself’ (ПТН ПНХ) isn’t written on car number-plates any more. Today Pikhovshek [Vyacheslav, a TV host – ed] says ‘I cannot love Putin, but I can’t disrespect him,’ he said this on one of the central channels, and he wasn’t ripped to pieces for it. Previously a group of red-black guys [Right Sector – ed] would’ve come to him and would start to beat him up, but today it was swallowed for some reason,” said Bystryakov. Copyright © 2018 СТАЛКЕР/ZONE. All Rights Reserved.