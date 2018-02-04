Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The new law on the de-occupation of Donbass that was adopted in the second reading by the Verkhovna Rada can complicate the life of a large number of IDPs with problems with debts. This was stated in the material of “Radio Svoboda”.

In particular, in the law the issue of the moratorium on banks collecting credits for housing in occupied areas isn’t regulated.

“Now the moratorium is being cancelled. Because there was a binding to the term ‘anti-terrorist operation’, this term isn’t in the legislation anymore,” stated the People’s Deputy from the “Samopomich” faction Nataliya Veselova.

As a result, all owners of apartments in the territories of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions that aren’t controlled by Ukraine are affected by this.

“If we finish the anti-terrorist operation, then what to do with the law ‘On Temporary Measures’? Because there, there is not only mortgages, there is also utility payments, and the moratorium on payments for the communal housing that is there. So what now? To demand from IDPs payment for housing that they don’t use? For who? In the budget of certain areas of the Lugansk and Donetsk Oblasts?” asked the former adviser to the minister of the temporarily occupied territories Olesya Tsybulko.

Immediately after the adoption of the new law, banks and collectors became more active.

“A mass of messages arrived from former inhabitants of the occupied territories, who the banks started to harass. Banks suddenly remembered about them. I wasn’t an exception, I was also called by a collection firm. They reminded me about a mortgage loan, I offered them the apartment in Donetsk – they refused,” noted Veselova.

Representatives of Ukrainian banks don’t comment on the law on de-occupation, however they refer to the December bill No. 7338, which provides a partial cancellation of the moratorium.