Translated by Ollie Richardson

20:54:31

10/11/2017



Military experts from the US, Canada, and Denmark will visit Ukraine next week to monitor the military-political situation in the central and southeastern regions of the country, reports the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

According to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, on Monday [November 13th – ed] a multinational inspection group of the US, which will include representatives of Denmark and Canada, will arrive in Ukraine. It is supposed that the inspectors will come “to monitor the military-political situation in the central and southeastern regions of the country”.

In the message it is noted that the inspection group should visit military units and divisions [of the UAF – ed] in Donbass on the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

The American side also intends to visit Crimea, which, according to the Ukrainian military, can be regarded as “more proof of the non-recognition by the US of the annexation of the peninsula by the Russian Federation”.

As a reminder, after the coup d’etat in Kiev in February, 2014, in Crimea a referendum on a reunion with Russia took place. 96.7% and 95.6% of residents of Crimea and Sevastopol voted for a reunion with the Russian Federation, respectively.

Kiev still considers Crimea as a temporarily occupied territory. Earlier, the Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the question of Crimea “is definitively closed”.

