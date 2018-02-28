Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Today, on February 28th, another meeting of the working group on security issues of Contact group at the negotiations in Minsk took place. Questions connected to the observance of the operating truce, and also disengagement of forces and means became the focal point of the meeting. This was reported by the Representation of the DPR in the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of the ceasefire (JCCC) and in the negotiation process.

“Despite the fact that both sides confirmed their commitment to the ceasefire regime, representatives of the republics focused attention on the non-compliance by the Ukrainian side with the agreements on additional control measures to monitor the violation of the ceasefire regime. Namely — the promulgation of commands, the ban on returning fire, the ban on any forward advance, the ban on sabotage-reconnaissance activity, the carrying out of legal proceedings and the publication of their results, and the use of appropriate disciplinary measures against violators. The Ukrainian side continues to sabotage these additional mechanisms that were put forward by the OSCE SMM and could serve as a steady cessation of escalation on the contact line,” it is said in the message.

It is also noted that representatives of the DPR declared the most resonant violations of the ceasefire regime during the operating truce.

“On February 14th – the shelling of two schools in Dokuchaevsk, inside which there were about 400 children; the shelling of Gorlovka on February 16th, and the following day, on February 17th, the shelling on Kominternovo; on February 21st the settlement of Golmovsky was shelled; the shelling on an ambulance, which led to the deaths of three people, was committed on February 22nd; on February 25th the settlement of Zaitsevo was subjected to shelling; on February 26th Dokuchaevsk was shelled twice in a day. There was no reaction to the specified incidents from the Ukrainian side, and investigations weren’t carried out and published,” is said in the statement.

During negotiations on security the question of the non-implementation of the Agreements by the Ukrainian side concerning the situation with the disengagement of forces and means in area No. 1 “Stanitsa Luganskaya” was also brought up.

According to the framework decision of the Contact group, it is precisely the OSCE SMM that should document the fact of the conditions allowing to carry out the disengagement of forces and means. Representatives of the mission declare that such conditions have been observed many times, but Ukraine groundlessly disrupts all possible attempts, thereby violating the framework decision.

One more important aspect in this question: the Mission and the republics insist on operating only with the data recorded and reflected in the reports of OSCE SMM, while representatives of the Ukrainian side rely on their own data. And it is precisely for this reason that the disengagement of forces and means in the Stanitsa Luganskaya still hasn’t happened.