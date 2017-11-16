Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Nationalists consider restricting the rights of Ukrainian citizens of Russian origin – up to their imprisonment in concentration camps – as correct.

This was stated on the air of the ZIK TV channel by the member of “Svoboda” and former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Yury Mikhalchishin.

This is how he commented on the proposal of the TV viewer who suggested to treat Russians in Ukraine the same way the US treated the Japanese during World War II.

“During the war with the Japanese the Americans put 100,000 US citizens of Japanese nationality in concentration camps. And what do we have? We have Lozhkin, Klimkin, Gontareva, Rozhkova [surnames of Russian origin – ed], aviation is commanded by Drozdov, the National Guard is commanded by another “ov” [typical suffix of Russian surnames – ed], Stepanov heads the Odessa region, which is terms of separatism is potentially dangerous, Gordeev heads the Kherson region. I have a question — why doesn’t the President trust Ukrainians [instead of Russians – ed], don’t you think that this is a madhouse?” said the TV viewer from Chernigov presented as Petro.

To this Mikhalchishin said that this example is “good”.