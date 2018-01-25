Translated by Ollie Richardson

15:46:49

25/01/2018

The current Ukrainian ruling elite – replacing each other over the last 20 years – isn’t capable of leading the country out of crisis any more [it was before? – ed]. This was stated on the air of the NewsOne TV channel by the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Evgeny Murayev [a controversial figure in Ukraine, who now realises Maidan was a mistake and positions himself as “opposition” – ed].

“Poroshenko has been in politics for 20 years, Tymoshenko too. They have already held all possible positions. And we’ve lived worse and worse every year. Earlier we lived better than we do now, because back then there was still that reserve that we inherited from the communists hated so much by them. Factories and steamships – which are being eaten up by them during all this time, privatising capital assets in metallurgy and energy,” said the politician.

According to him, Yulia Tymoshenko, is dependent both on the US and on Russia.