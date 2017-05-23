Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard 13:16:34 23/05/2017 politnavigator.net Ukraine needs the symbolic guillotine in order to demonstrate a threat to the supporters of the Russian world, who raised their heads on May 9th. This was state on the air of the “First National” TV channel by the Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Sergey Vysotsky. “The symbolic guillotine is always needed, because if there is no guillotine, then there will be revenge. We observed it, as a matter of fact, on May 9th when Mr Vilkul, who has a rather strong position in the Dnepropetrovsk region, who was bringing titushki to Dnepropetrovsk three years ago, still continues to do it in 2017. Titushki beat not false veterans [Great Patriotic war veterans – ed], but real veterans [of the ATO – ed] of our national liberation fight against Russia, and he receives nothing for this. I.e., the guillotine must be [present – ed],” stated Vysotsky. Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved. A Joyce Is this character a transgender?