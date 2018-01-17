Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

18:05:40

17/01/2018

Representatives of the administrations of the DPR and LPR must be shot as “collaborators”. Such a point of view was stated at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada by the people’s deputy Oleg Musiy, who in 2014 headed the Ministry of Healthcare.

“I would like to respond to the statement of the ‘Opposition Bloc’ – that collaborators who head the administration there are unfortunate people who need to survive and be helped, and we have no right to pursue them. But collaborators should be shot! And all countries always shot collaborators,” said Musiy.

In response the Vice Speaker Irina Gerashenko asked to not call for violence and to not make statements that are beyond the legal framework.

“We aren’t militants, who open fire. Dear colleagues, we show here the law that should return the territory. We won’t shoot anybody. We will prosecute,” promised Gerashchenko.

After a while Musiy remarked, accusing the Vice Speaker of handing over Crimea.