Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

15/01/2018

The People’s Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada and the chief doctor of Euromaidan Olga Bogomolets visited the ATO zone and rigidly criticised the residents of Donbass for their desire to survive instead of being interested in higher matter.

The deputy supposes that the reintegration of Donbass will become possible only after Ukraine gives the inhabitants of the region work and pays their pensions.

According to the people’s deputy, the people in the East [Donbass – ed] think of Ukraine only as additional income, they don’t have neither national nor civilisational self-identification.

Bogomolets criticised the locals for not being interested in geopolitics and world trade, but simply wanting to work and have the possibility to receive medical care and food.

“Here, civil society is in its embryo, and life remains extremely difficult. The vast majority isn’t interested in higher matter. The development of the State, its place in world geopolitics, European integration, reforms, integration in world trade, development of science and technologies – nobody there is bothered about this. People do not see the connection between their own active position and the quality of their lives. The most important thing is where to obtain money for survival, food, and treatment exactly now. And whoever will give it to them will become their friend,” notes the deputy.

Olga Bogomolets is perturbed because in the region there is no critical mass of conscious citizens, and expressed her dissatisfaction at the residents of Donbass just wanting to survive instead of aspiring to be in Europe.

“Many people have no self-identification also – national, State, civilisational. For them it is all the same who will govern, the most important thing is that salaries are timely and are as high as possible. Survival is the meaning of life of depressive territories,” wrote the adviser to the President for humanitarian issues.

Bogomolets notes that Donbass may need Ukraine first of all as a source of money, because there is neither a mental, spiritual, or ideological bond with the region.

The deputy is outraged at Donbass not wanting to participate in the revival of Ukraine.