Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard 22:19:37 26/11/2017 newsfront.info Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on veterans, combatants, ATO participants, and disabled persons Evgeny Ribchinski said that the residents of Donbass are cockroaches who deserve not special status, but dichlorvos, and a lot of dichlorvos. He wrote this on his blog [and later deleted it – ed], commenting on the change of power in the LPR. "I don't care what happens there in Luhansk. I am not interested in the life of cockroaches. Even if a million of them are born in my kitchen, it won't mean that my kitchen will belong to them. No statuses and special regimes for cockroaches, only dichlorvos and a lot dichlorvos. Well, and also a couple of thousands of Javelins, of course," said Ribchinski.