Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

22:19:37

26/11/2017



Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on veterans, combatants, ATO participants, and disabled persons Evgeny Ribchinski said that the residents of Donbass are cockroaches who deserve not special status, but dichlorvos, and a lot of dichlorvos. He wrote this on his blog [and later deleted it – ed], commenting on the change of power in the LPR.



