Translated by Ollie Richardson

13:02:38

17/01/2018



In the bill “On the peculiarities of state policy on the restoration of the state sovereignty of Ukraine over the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions” considered by the Verkhovna Rada there is a “delayed-action mine”, which allows competent lawyers to prove that there is not “external aggression” in the country, but an actual civil war.

This was stated by the deputy Roman Semenukha from the sessional hall [in the Verkhovna Rada – ed]. According to the politician, this concerns the bullet-point on the use of the UAF and their powers in a conflict zone.