Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

08/03/2018



Ukraine will become a fully-fledged independent State only when all Russians will be thrown out of the country. This was stated on video by the deputy head of the Ukrainian Republican Party Rostislav Novozhenets.

“Glory to Ukraine! Now I will move on to the lives of Russians in Ukraine. We already devoted several programs to this topic. Let’s name this rubric – earlier it didn’t have a name – ‘the life of animals’. Because Moskals and Katsaps in Ukraine behave like animals. Despite the fact that they devour Ukrainian bread, Ukrainian fat, they hate everything Ukrainian, and first of all the language – they mock it and simply pour bile on it, stating their rejection of everything Ukrainian,” said Novozhenets.

According to him, only the total deportation of Moskals can save Ukraine.