Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

18:56:01

04/03/2018



Ukraine uses Russian gas, but pays European companies for it. Therefore in Ukraine it is officially documented as European gas. This was stated by the People’s Deputy Sergey Leshchenko on the air of the NEWSONE TV channel.

“Gas goes along the pipe: from Russia it comes into Ukraine, we extract it from the pipe, but we pay not Russia for it, but European companies that received this gas from Gazprom along the transit pipe through Ukraine to Europe. Thus, in reality, of course, the gas molecules are Russian, but it is documented as originating from Europe. It is called substitution,” said the deputy.

The only thing that’s not clear, according to the politician, is why Ukraine has to pay for gas transportation if “we extract it on the border with Russia”.