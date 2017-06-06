Translated by Ollie Richardson

06/06/2017



The deputy minister concerning the occupied territories and internally displaced persons Georgy Tuka stated that the present political system in Ukraine must be replaced with a dictatorship. Tuka said this on the air of the “great interview” programme on the NewsOne TV channel.

“This political system that we have today, it isn’t able to bring our country out of that deepest crisis in which we find ourselves. I am a supporter of more drastic measures – dictatorships,” said Tuka.

He added that “to us it’s just pulling the wool over the eyes, calling it democracy”.

“I don’t think that the elections that are sold, which can be bought at the polling stations, then bought in the courts, and then are formed with money – are our bright future,” summed up Tuka.

As a reminder, previously Tuka stated that Russia doesn’t have enough electricity for ensuring the operation of the plants on the territories of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions temporarily uncontrolled by Ukraine of Russia.

He also stated that the authorities of the so-called “LDPR” closed all mines extracting anthracite and will liquidate them.