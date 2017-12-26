

The nearly-finished 2017 will be remembered in Ukraine by the continual fall in production, the growth of debt, and the consumption of savings. This was stated at a press conference in Kiev by the economist Viktor Skarshevsky.

“How will 2017 from the point of view of indicators be remembered? Firstly, a reduction of industrial and agricultural production. Despite the fact that GDP allegedly grew by 2%, there was a minus in the manufacturing sector.

That’s why when the government says that ‘the economy is growing’, it is necessary to look at the structure of this growth – is it positive or not. In this context it is negative.

Because of what was there 2%? Firstly, construction, the volumes of which increasingly grow. But this is the transfer of savings of Ukrainian citizens – since there is no where else to invest, people invest in the depreciating small apartments.

Well, and retail trade. It has shown growth at a faster pace.

How it is that production falls, but trade grows? It’s very simple – due to imports, and its growth is more rapid than that of exports. And in order to fund this import, it is necessary to increase debt.

This even worsened trade balance more. If in 10 months of last year, according to the National Bank, the trade balance was minus $5 billion, then in 10 months of this year it is already minus $7 billion.

Such is this economic growth – debt and imbalances rise.

The year will be remembered by the increase in administrative tax pressure, primarily, by blocking tax invoices. Plus this year will be remembered by the fact that Ukrainian citizens begun to actively consume their savings. According to the National Bank, in 11 months Ukrainian citizens sold $2 billion more in currencies than they bought. The impoverishment of Ukrainian citizens helps to fill up the reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine,” said the expert.