Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

19:27:49

25/02/2018

Problems with the continuation of cooperation with the IMF, which the Ukrainian authorities in the person of the Ministry of Finance and the National Bank openly already speak about, raise the question of a possible default and the devaluation of the hryvnia because of the huge debts that Ukraine has to pay in the coming years.

The Ukrainian authorities, obviously, on the eve of elections, don’t really want to fulfil the main conditions of the IMF – an unpopular-for-the population increase in gas prices and the unpopular-for-the-government creation of an anti-corruption court.

And the main issue in Ukrainian politics and the economy now is whether the country will be able to borrow money in the “free” market without resorting to the IMF’s services.

By all accounts that is precisely the path that the government wants to take, so that the demands of the Fund are not fulfilled and that economic stability is maintained at least for the coming year before the elections.

“Strana” found out whether or not this “cunning plan” will work.

They want to place, but can’t

The end of February-beginning of March 2018 is the ideal time for the placement on the world market of the Ukrainian Eurobonds worth $2 billion that was announced by the Ministry of Finance, I.e., before the US key interest rate of the Federal Reserve System is increased: it is expected to be raised by 0.25% per annum on March 20th.

It is obvious that the growth of the rate will provoke a rise in the price of the dollar resource around the world, and, most importantly, investors will not actively risk an increased-price resource, as they currently do. We will be shunned.

“The Federal Reserve’s expected tightening of the monetary policy will increase the cost of borrowing and reduce the attractiveness of investment in the debt securities of developing countries, therefore, it’s not worth delaying the placement,” confirmed the Director of the corporate department of the ratings Agency “IBI-Rating” Igor Dikiy.

This is certainly understood in our Ministry of Finance. But they just can’t afford themselves to access foreign markets, because they haven’t yet reached an agreement with the IMF.

Without the blessing of the International Monetary Fund, which does not hide its disappointment with Ukraine (noting dissatisfaction with the slow reforms, delaying the adoption of the law on the anti-corruption court, and the government’s reluctance to raise gas prices for the population), we should not even dream about the successful placement of our bonds. There won’t be a new tranche from them – we will not see a successful placement of Eurobonds.

“If the Ministry of Finance will produce securities before clarifying the situation with the IMF’s review, then it will be a very bad signal. In such a situation, the coupon rate may be significantly higher than last year,” assured the Director of the analytical department of the investment company “Concorde Capital” Aleksandr Parashchiy. “Cooperation with the IMF will directly affect the cost of borrowing, so the best option is the placement after an agreement on the allocation of the next tranche. The pessimistic scenario – if Ukraine will come out of the EFF program and will be forced to re-credit itself in the absence of alternative sources of funding, which would substantially increase rates,” echoed Igor Dikiy.

In 2017 Ukraine placed 15-year Eurobonds worth $3 billion under 7.375% per annum.

“For example, Belarus has just completed the placement of 12-year bonds at 6.2% (last year 10-year securities from this country was worth 7.625%). But, unfortunately, this is not the case for us,” said Parashchiy.

The Fund may close the market for Ukraine

It’s not only the price that is the problem. Experts do not rule out complete closure for our country the world debt market in case of deterioration of relations with the IMF.

“At a time when the economy of the country over the past three years has been, to put it mildly, not in the best shape, along with the prolonged conflict on its Eastern borders, Western creditors and the IMF in particular are reluctant to opt for the allocation of new tranches. And if the government will not begin full-scale reform, then in the future Ukraine may find itself in a situation where foreign investors are significantly changing their views on purchasing the country’s debt by increasing the rate of the so-called country risk or the complete refusal to buy Ukrainian debt,” said the analyst of the “Finam” group Sergey Drozdov.

Without the money of the IMF and other creditors, to which the Ministry of Finance hopes to sell Ukrainian Eurobonds, it will be very difficult for the authorities to pay off the foreign debts of Ukraine – first and foremost, the debts to the same International Monetary Fund. After all, a new loan tranche of $2 billion, which we hope for and expect, is technical money sweeping. We attract from the IMF a new loan tranche of $2 billion in order to pay off using this money the old loan.

In 2018 Ukraine must collectively pay $2.4 billion to the Fund, the peaks of payments fall on May, August, and November – every month there will be a need to transfer $450 million. Moreover, in March the Ministry of Finance will have to pay $550 million interest on our Eurobonds.

Of course, some of the funds can be taken from the foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank, the size of which at the beginning of February was $18.4 billion, But this is very undesirable, because the dollar’s share in them is quite small: the majority of funds were invested in the government bonds of other countries (primarily the US).

Internal decision

The government’s main aim now is to pay back old debts using new ones, continuing to build a State financial pyramid, by gradually increasing the foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine, brick by brick. The placement of hryvnia bonds of State borrowing in the winter of 2018 became these “bricks”. In fact, the authorities substitute external debt with internal debt.

After the National Bank raised its interest rate by 1.5% (to 16%), the Ministry of Finance automatically increased the yield of government bonds in national currency up to 16-16.5% per annum (depending on the time period), which very much interested European speculators, who actively purchased these government bonds: since the end of January to mid-February, they bought 7.5 billion hryvnia’s worth of securities.

Officials were pleased with these purchases, since the purchase of government bonds very actively attracts dollars. Foreigners sold dollars on the interbank market and bought our bonds, allowing us to solve two problems at once.

Firstly, in a matter of weeks the dollar in the country fell by almost 2 UAH. and today it’s non-cash rate floats at around 27 UAH/$.

Secondly, a significant part of the attracted dollar settled the foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine, which are used for payments on Ukraine’s external State debt. It is precisely the National Bank of Ukraine that became the main buyer of the dollar on the interbank market at the time of the arrival of funds.

While negotiations with the IMF will continue and the placement of Eurobonds will be delayed, the National Bank together with the Ministry of Finance can continue to exploit this scheme to lure the dollars of foreign speculators and feed them with hryvnia government bonds. It is, of course, perspective: foreigners can also continue to bite on a yield of 16.5% per annum.

However, this approach can result in serious problems in the future, especially if the National Bank of Ukraine will continue to simplify the rules of purchasing foreign currency in the country, and will completely remove restrictions for foreigners on withdrawing funds from the country.

In this case, Ukraine will receive a new currency, or even economic crisis, when foreigners will earn on State borrowing and will start to withdraw their capital from our country. As soon as investors come in a friendly crowd to buy the dollar on the interbank market, the hryvnia exchange rate can fall to a very deep bottom.