Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

17:24:08

02/03/2018

Dozens of public organisations are sounding the alarm – they say that the authorities ordered Internet Service Providers to install special equipment and to monitor Ukrainians. And they do this under the guise of checking how Russian websites are being blocked in Ukraine.

WHAT IS ITS ESSENCE

The National Commission for the State Regulation of Communications and Informatisation approved a draft of the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers that is supposed to regulate the technical verification of the blocking of websites on the sanctions list (mail.ru, Yandex, “VKontakte”, “Odnoklassniki”, etc). The draft provides “ensuring the acquisition of technical means… to monitor the status of the termination of rendering services for access to information resources…”, and the State Service of Special Communication, together with the SBU, “should install technical means on telecommunication networks”.

Public organisations (all 16, including the Ukrainian Internet Association and the National Union of Journalists) already appealed to the authorities. They demand not to allow the installation of technical means of tracking for Internet Service Providers because it violates the constitutional rights of Ukrainians. “These technical means can be used illegally and are uncontrolledly used for the unauthorised surveillance of the actions of citizens on the Internet and to manipulate access to information on the Internet (restrictions, blocking or the modification of content) and other human rights violations,” declared the Ukrainian Internet Association.

UNDER SURVEILLENCE

The former Deputy Minister of Social Policy and expert of the NGO Information Security Tatiyana Popova explained why this draft is dangerous. “In any Internet traffic there is the personal information of users. Therefore a mass of questions arise about the real purposes of this initiative. Such a practice of blocking websites is used in China, and if I am not mistaken, in Russia, i.e., not in those countries that Ukraine strives for a partnership with [but Facebook, Google, and Twitter groundlessly deleting content is okay? – ed]. We have to resist such a trend, because it limits access to information and freedom of speech,” said Popova.

Her namesake, the head the Ukrainian Internet Association Tatiyana Popova also says that in the document there is a mass of controversial points. For example, it isn’t clearly specified whether or not this equipment will be provided by the provider, so they may be obliged to purchase it, and only 15 companies sell it, the names of which for some reason aren’t disclosed.

“In the resolution it is written that providers, together with the SBU, will install some equipment in telecommunication networks. Firstly, in the first point it is written that the administration of the civil service must ensure the acquisition of these technical means. It’s not written ‘buy’, but ‘provide’. How? The analysis of the regulatory body indicated 15 companies, although in the register 4,500 companies who provide Internet services are specified…”

ONE FOR THE WHOLE COUNTRY

What’s interesting is that, judging by the website of government purchases ProZorro, the State Telecommunications Service purchases telephone satellite communications services and special equipment from the same firm. The State service explains that they can buy services in the necessary range only from this structure. “It is needed to combat terrorism. And now only one organisation has a license for the use of radio-frequency resources for the entire territory of Ukraine in the necessary band of radio frequencies,” they explained. The most interesting thing is that the founders of the firm, judging by the data of the Ministry of Justice’s database, are registered in Cyprus. On February 19th they won a tender for the provision of communication services for 709,000 hryvnia. “It is obvious that everything is done so that certain firms earn money on providers, in addition, total control over Ukrainians on the Internet is being established. In a word – Europe,” sneered the IT director of the large company.