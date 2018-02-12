Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:04:37

12/02/2018



The journalist of the Ukrainian publication “Kapital” Vyacheslav Chechilo, speaking about the aggravation of the criminal situation in Ukraine over the last 30 years [since so-called independence – ed], compared Kiev to “Black Harlem”. He wrote about this on Facebook.

[Photo in the article cited by Chechilo is of the detained person suspected of the murder]

The journalist accompanied his post with an article about the murder of an Odessan chef committed by a contract employee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The military serviceman attacked the chef with a knife because of a remark he made when the former attempted to jump the minibus queue.

According to Chechilo, Ukrainians don’t understand what country they have built over the last 30 years.