Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

11:56:04

25/10/2017

The Ukrainian journalist Vasily Muravitsky

He stated this in an address that was filmed by another journalist — Ruslan Kotsaba.

“Just now the Zhitomir court violated the resolution of the European court that states that a person who didn’t do any harm to anyone, who didn’t not commit any aggressive actions, can sit with their lawyer. Here I am — a journalist. The only weapon that I have is a column, an article that I could write, to express my views. But it’s not a crime, it’s not treason. To be able to say that it doesn’t coincide with the official ideology is not only a right, it’s a guarantee that any European State must provide,” noted Muravitsky.

According to him, if Ukraine is the European state that the authorities claim it is, then a question arises: why is Muravitsky trialed for his views.

“Please note. My article is classified as subversive activities. I am a “terrorist”. This is what the accusation says. That I, along with my article, “blew up national security”. Think about how it is possible to blow up national security with an article? If it is forbidden to speak, if it is forbidden to express thoughts — then declare it,” stressed Muravitsky.

He urged European Parliament to stand up for him. According to the journalist, they can initiate his release.

“I was arrested in a maternity hospital. The security service dared to come to women in labor and sick people, the Alfa group came in and arrested me – a person who didn’t take up arms. Think deeply about such a violation. I ask for help,” noted the journalist.

Earlier, the Korolevsky district court of Zhitomir postponed to November 2nd the preliminary meeting on the case against the Ukrainian journalist Vasily Muravitsky, accused by Kiev of treason. Such a decision was made due to a lack of lawyers.

During the court session Vasily Muravitsky presented a claim in which there is a request to provide the presence of all his lawyers, as one of them was absent. As a result the court decided to satisfy the claim and postponed the meeting to 14.00 on November 2nd.

