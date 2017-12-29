Translated by Ollie Richardson

12:28:54

29/12/2017

Reviewing of the claim of the Zhytomyr journalist Vasily Muravitsky is constantly postponed for absolutely far-fetched reasons. In addition, constant pressure is put on the defence of the defendant.

This was told to the correspondent of Politnavigator by Andrey Gozhy, the lawyer of earlier detained Ukrainian journalist Vasily Muravitsky.

The lawyer said that today the Supreme Court of Ukraine considered the claim of the defence of Vasily Muravitsky for a change of the measure of restraint, or rather – a change of the jurisdiction to any other court except the courts that are located in the Zhytomyr region.

“In our opinion, in this region it is impossible to achieve justice in the understanding of the sixth article of the European convention of human rights, in particular, if to consider the pressure – both mental and physical – put on judges and the protection of unknown persons in camouflage issuing threats, including to murder Muravitsky and his defenders. And people who are close to the local authorities often come to court,” marked the lawyer.

It should be noted that the Supreme Court did not convene a meeting and dismissed the claim. Muravitsky was transported to one of the Kiev pre-trial detention centers, where he was placed in one cell with former ATO volunteers.