Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

19:55:54

18/05/2017



The Director of the Institute of Legal Policy and Social Protection Elena Berezhnaya on her page on the social network “Facebook” reported that the notification of a criminal offense concerning the appeals of journalists of the Espreso TV television channel Bogdan Butkevich and Sergey Chernyshov for ethnic cleansing in Ukraine was sent to the Head department of the National Police of Kiev.

Also Elena Berezhnaya reported that the National police still hasn’t announced the entering of data into the Register of pre-trial investigations. Nevertheless, human rights activists are ready to go all the way and to accomplish the opening of a criminal case through the court. At the same time, we sent a petition to the National Council of Ukraine concerning television and radio broadcasting with the demand to deprive the Espreso TV channel of its license for threats of murder live on the air and kindling of national enmity and hatred — added the Director of the Institute of Legal Policy and Social Protection Elena Berezhnaya.

As a reminder, “Espreso TV” is under the control of the People’s Deputy from the People’s Front party Nikolay Knyazhitskiy. His wife Larisa Knyazhitskaya possesses 99% of shares of this TV-channel. Broadcasting of the TV channel started along with the beginning of the events of “Euromaidan” (November, 2013).

“The day before yesterday – 16.05.2017, the Head department of the National police of the city of Kiev were notified of a criminal offense concerning journalists of the Espreso TV television channel Bogdan Butkevich and Sergey Chernyshov, who live on the air on May 10th, 2017, called the ‘Nobody is forgotten! Nothing is forgotten!’ action of veterans of the Great Patriotic War with the support of our Institute of Legal Policy and Social Protection ‘bullshit!’, and its participants – ‘f*cking Soviets’, capable only of ‘boozing’! At the same time, they recommended that the authorities simply kill all participants of this action (in Kiev alone more than 35,000 people took part in this action), verbatim: ‘There is a need to somehow shoot them, it is necessary to somehow start to shoot them. I do not see a smarter solution in this country. Only ethnic cleansing will save this country’. Currently the National police hasn’t announced the entering of data into the Register of pre-trial investigations, but anyway, even in court we will achieve the initiation of a criminal case concerning the aforementioned ‘so called journalists’ and bring them to justice. At the same time, we sent a petition to the National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine with the demand to deprive the Espreso TV channel of a license for threats of murder live on the air and kindling of national enmity and hatred, humiliation of national honor and dignity, the feelings of citizens in connection with their beliefs.”

Stalker Zone note:

Here is a reminder of what Bogdan Butkevich said in 2014: