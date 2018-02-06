Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

15:49:17

06/01/2018



The well-known Ukrainian journalist Ruslan Kotsaba published a shocking video that shows riots staged by militants of the Nazi organization “Azov“ — a crowd in masks and with flags with the “Wolfsangel” symbol smash the windows of houses of objectionable citizens, throw “molotov cocktails” at them, etc.

Kotsaba stated that he will give this video to European human rights organisations that were convinced of a real “blossoming” democracy in Ukraine.