Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard
06/01/2018
The well-known Ukrainian journalist Ruslan Kotsaba published a shocking video that shows riots staged by militants of the Nazi organization “Azov“ — a crowd in masks and with flags with the “Wolfsangel” symbol smash the windows of houses of objectionable citizens, throw “molotov cocktails” at them, etc.
Kotsaba stated that he will give this video to European human rights organisations that were convinced of a real “blossoming” democracy in Ukraine.
“I affirmed, still affirm, and will continue to affirm that the Ukrainian authorities ‘purposely shared’ their monopoly of the use of force and weapons with paramilitary Nazi groups…
In all civilised countries this monopoly – a monopoly of the use of force, coercion, punishment, and weapons – is inviolable! And now across the whole country there are so-called ‘national initiatives‘ like ‘defending the population against thieving Roma’, ‘uncompromising national fight against drug trafficking, prostitution, or street hooliganism’.
We understand that the law enforcement system doesn’t work, but clever citizens, unlike the ‘grey mass’ – zombified by governmental xenophobic propaganda, must indeed realise that the authorities do this purposely! In order to later undertake bigger repression — against dissent and journalists who criticise the authorities … I.e., the usual manipulation in order to distract society’s attention…
All of this is sad! Where is the country sliding!” commented Kotsaba to Politnavigator.
