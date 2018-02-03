Translated by Ollie Richardson

16:15:04

03/02/2018

The ultranationalist party “National Corpus“ of the people’s deputy of Ukraine Andrey Biletsky – the founder of the neo-Nazi “Azov” regiment – provides security and power services to structures of the former Donetsk oligarch Rinat Akhmetov. This was reported by the “Zerkalo Nedeli” weekly.

“One of the most important sources of financing of National Corpus is the activity of the security company, which was also created by veterans of ‘Azov’. Among the biggest clients are the enterprises of the DTEK corporation of Rinat Akhmetov. When in commercial disputes it comes down to clarifying the relationship between various security structures, equipping and organising veterans of ‘Azov’ eliminates the enemy’s desire to continue the conflict,” writes the publication.

The economic and political interests of Biletsky don’t assume, according to the author, the implementation of a coup, the possibility of which the so-called “National druzhina“ created by “National Corpus” started talking about after the scandalous march in Kiev.

“‘National druzhina’ created not adventurers, but pragmatists. They understand that capturing Bankova Street is possible, but it is effectively impossible to govern the country with Bankova — the leadership system is destroyed. The authorities in Ukraine are weak and fragmentary, and therefore leave many platforms where they are simply imperceptible or don’t fulfil their duties. And here strong guys with patriotic slogans and nationalist symbols come into these unoccupied law enforcement agencies, executive power, and courts of a niche. They don’t want to overthrow these weak authorities — why would they if they perfectly learned how to use this weakness?” writes “Zerkalo Nedeli”.

At the same time the publication notes that “National druzhina” is a political project, designed to propel “National Corpus” and other right-wingers into parliament.

“A draft bill of our hybrid policy during hybrid war,” sneers the author.