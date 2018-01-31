Translated by Ollie Richardson

18:45:32

31/01/2018



The Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) occupied the village of Novoaleksandrovka, which is in the buffer zone on the line of demarcation with the proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). This was reported on Wednesday by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

“Our soldiers improved the tactical situation, having push forward along the line of demarcation for several kilometers and having taken Novoaleksandrovka under their control,” it is said in the video posted on the website of the Defense Ministry.



According to the serviceman of the UAF who is presented in the programme as Konstantin, the Ukrainian military took this settlement under their control “a few days ago”. “The opponent tries to return what was lost from time to time, we strongly hold on to this piece of the land, because it is our piece. So we will move further ahead, gradually, but without stopping,” he said.

Earlier the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine already reported about taking control of these or those settlements of Donbass located in the buffer zone along the line of demarcation, thereby showing an unwillingness to implement the Minsk Agreements. The previous “offensive” of the UAF in the “grey zone” happened on the night of November 22nd, when the Ukrainian military occupied the settlement of Gladosovo and the village of Travnevoye near Gorlovka (DPR). In the last two years of the conflict in Donbass the UAF has occupied already more than 10 settlements that are in the buffer zone.