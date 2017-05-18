Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine hurries to advance bills to provide foreign business projects. The present health system will be destroyed, and it will be succeeded by “savior clinics” that will give help only to people with money. Everyone else is waiting for extinction. This was stated by the board member of the Ukrainian Medical Associating Konstantin Nadutyi in an interview to RIA Novosti.

According to him, the Ministry of Health rejected the fundamental practices of the profiling committee and replaced the bills offered by them with their own. At the same time there is the impression that they contain a translation from the English language.

At the same time Suprun and her team blackmail Ukrainian society, frightening with a crash of the medical system and resorting to dirty lobbyism and populist methods.

The purpose of the reforms of the Ministry of Health, claims Konstantin Nadutyi, is the destruction of the existing system “with the aim of turning the budget of Ukraine, which addresses the health care system, into a certain milking parlour in favor of some sort of foreign business interests”.

“Reform consists in essence in its destruction, and instead a savior will arrive in the form of clinics that will give very high-quality help to a very limited contingent of the population, who will have money or the state will be able to cover,” stressed the expert.

The introduced foreign standards can be covered using Ukrainian money only by those who earn a lot, he added.

The rest, in his opinion, wait for extinction. Especially people “inconvenient” for statistics, – ill, elderly, pensioners, etc.