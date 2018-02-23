Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

Law enforcement bodies begun an investigation after military personnel of the National Guard marched with red flags during the celebration of the day of the liberation of the city of Krivoy Rog, reported the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on February 23rd.

According to local media, the day before in the city of Krivoy Rog actions took place timed with the anniversary of the liberation of the city from German aggressors. During the celebrations fighters of the National Guard marched with red flags.

“Yesterday, on February 22nd, the military personnel of the National Guard of Ukraine in Krivoy Rog participated in actions timed with the anniversary of the liberation of the city from the German aggressors. During the event Soviet symbols were used. Because of this the commander of the National Guard appointed an investigation,” it is said in the statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Twitter.

In May, 2015, in Ukraine the law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada “on the Condemnation of the Communist and National Socialist (Nazi) Regimes”, forbidding propaganda of Soviet symbols came into force.