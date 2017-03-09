Ukrainian Nationalist: Oles Buzina’s Death Was “God’s Punishment” March 9, 2017 News Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard 20:15:20 09/03/2017 politnavigator.net The objectionable to Ukrainian nationalists writer Oles Buzina, who was killed near his house in Kiev a year ago, was punished by God. This was stated by the head of the Prosvita organization Pavel Movchan at a meeting in honor of the 203rd anniversary of Taras Shevchenko’s birth, reports the correspondent of Politnavigator. Movchan at the same time complained that in the bookstores of Ukraine the books of Buzina are still represented more widely than the creations of the “national prophet” Shevchenko. “Go to bookshops – will you find ‘Kobzar’ today? You will find ‘Ghoul’ [book by Buzina about Taras Shevchenko – ed], which was published on Medvedchuk’s money. This is (book) of those that the Lord grabbed from the sky on the earth and punished – Buzina. But today in Moscow the construction of a monument to this devilish werewolf is initiated. They raise money to unveil it – where? – near Hotel Ukraine opposite the monument to Shevchenko,” said an indignant Pavel Movchan. Copyright © 2017. All Rights Reserved.