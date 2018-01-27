

The Nationalist “Svoboda“ party demanded from the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to condemn the decision of the Polish Sejm to ban the “Banderist ideology” and to dismiss the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Pavel Klimkin.



“Banning ‘Bandera’s ideology’ is not just the cheap populism of the Polish political elite. In fact, it is a denial of the rights of Ukrainians to their own State and national dignity.

In this regard, we urge the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andrey Parubiy:

• To promptly initiate and convene an extraordinary session to adequately assess the decision of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland;



• To dismiss the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pavel Klimkin for another failure in diplomacy.

We call on the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko as the one responsible for foreign policy to immediately publicly condemn the decision of the Polish Sejm and to return the title of Hero of Ukraine to Stepan Bandera and Roman Shukhevych, which was taken away by the criminal regime of Yanukovych.

Enough of tolerating chronic failures in foreign policy!”