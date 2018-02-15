Translated by Ollie Richardson

The conference of Hungarians of Transcarpathia opposing the violent Ukrainisation of the education system organised on February 15th in Uzhgorod was disrupted by representatives of the Ukrainian nationalist group “Carpathian Sich” [a part of “C14” – ed]. This was reported by the representative of the organisation Taras Deyak on his page on the “Facebook” social network.

According to “sich” members, the “United Peace Ukraine” charity foundation, which is headed by Vorobev Vitaly Ivanovich acted as the organisers of the event, “the traces of which lead to the Russian special services”.



The nationalist assures that his “brothers-in-arms” will also stop any further attempts to hold such conferences.



