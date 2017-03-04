The Ukrainian Navy fired at the territory of the DPR from the sea, reported the war correspondent Marina Kharkova on her blog.

“The Ukrainian military sailors, as is known, already in the autumn of 2015 deployed in the port of Mariupol two small military boats — motor-boats. Until recently the motor-boats went out to the Sea of Azov only for reconnaissance of the coastal strip controlled by army of the DPR. This strip begins already 20 kilometers to the East of Mariupol, right behind the seaside settlement of Shirokino, which is illegally occupied by the Ukrainian military.

The motor-boats that are moored in Mariupol went out to sea at 6 o’clock in the morning of March 4th. However, this time the motor-boats were not limited to just cruising along the coast controlled by units of the DPR army. Having moved away from the coastline at a distance of about a kilometer, the team of motor-boats opened fire at the units of the DPR army from the installed on-board small-caliber weapons and large-caliber machine guns .

Fighters of the land units of the DPR army began to conduct return fire at the opponent. The firefight continued for no more than 15 minutes, then both motor-boats turned around and on an accelerated course left towards Mariupol,” reports the war correspondent.