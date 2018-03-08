Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard
17:18:40
08/03/2018
temidnya.ru
The right-wing extremist groups controlled by the special services of Ukraine – “Right Sector”, “National Corpus”, “Svoboda”, etc. – declared their intention to disrupt the Russian presidential elections that should take place at polling stations in the buildings of embassies and consulates of the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory.
“The united forces of nationalists – ‘Right Sector’, ‘Svoboda’, National Corpus – won’t allow in Ukraine voting for the President of Muscovy.
On March 18th Muscovy will elect their President. On this day – on the fourth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea – Moscow plans to holding a vote in the diplomatic missions of the aggressor State in Ukraine (in Kiev, Kharkov, Odessa, and Lvov) from 08:00 to 20:00.
This is inadmissible, because the Kremlin will also carry out presidential elections on the territory of the annexed Crimea and the occupied Donbass. In Ukraine the aggressor mustn’t receive any votes in the presidential elections of Muscovy!
It is the authorities of Ukraine that should obviously do this, but they wont. Therefore is it us – Ukrainians – who will come and verify that on this day nobody voted at the diplomatic missions of Muscovy.
It is obvious to all that those who vote support the capture of Ukrainian lands. We urge Ukrainians to join us and to not allow a vote that is shameful for Ukraine!
It starts at 08:00 and lasts 12 hours, at all diplomatic missions of Muscovy in Ukraine,” it is said in the statement distributed by “Right Sector”.
Also, representatives of the “competing” nationalist groups intend to carry out a similar action (actually, the recent scenario of two attacks on “Rossotrudnichestvo” in Kiev is being repeated).
“March 18th is the anniversary of the capture of Ukrainian Crimea by Russia. But on this day, like every year before the occupation, the polling precinct in the capital of Ukraine will work. On this day the citizens of Muscovy who live on our territory will come and elect the President of the country that they consider as theirs. These elections will take place also on the territory of the occupied Crimea, and what is indicative is that Putin intends to vote exactly there.
We consider this to be a humiliation of Ukrainian dignity. We are against the continuation of diplomatic relations with Russia. We are against the foreigners who live in our country taking part in the occupier’s elections.
Therefore on March 18th at 15:00 we suggest to join our event, the aim of which is the disruption of Russian elections in Ukraine, and will take place under the slogans ‘The People’s Termination of Diplomatic Relations with the Aggressor’, ‘No to the elections of the occupier in Ukraine!’.
The action will take place at the initiative of the OUN Voluntary Movement, The Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners, The Black Committee, The Committee of Participants of the Orange Revolution, and will take place at the address: Kiev, 27 Vozdukhoflotsky Avenue,” announced the militants.
Copyright © 2018 СТАЛКЕР/ZONE. All Rights Reserved.