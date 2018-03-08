Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

17:18:40

08/03/2018

The right-wing extremist groups controlled by the special services of Ukraine – “Right Sector”, “National Corpus”, “Svoboda”, etc. – declared their intention to disrupt the Russian presidential elections that should take place at polling stations in the buildings of embassies and consulates of the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory.

“The united forces of nationalists – ‘Right Sector’, ‘Svoboda’, National Corpus – won’t allow in Ukraine voting for the President of Muscovy. On March 18th Muscovy will elect their President. On this day – on the fourth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea – Moscow plans to holding a vote in the diplomatic missions of the aggressor State in Ukraine (in Kiev, Kharkov, Odessa, and Lvov) from 08:00 to 20:00. This is inadmissible, because the Kremlin will also carry out presidential elections on the territory of the annexed Crimea and the occupied Donbass. In Ukraine the aggressor mustn’t receive any votes in the presidential elections of Muscovy! It is the authorities of Ukraine that should obviously do this, but they wont. Therefore is it us – Ukrainians – who will come and verify that on this day nobody voted at the diplomatic missions of Muscovy. It is obvious to all that those who vote support the capture of Ukrainian lands. We urge Ukrainians to join us and to not allow a vote that is shameful for Ukraine! It starts at 08:00 and lasts 12 hours, at all diplomatic missions of Muscovy in Ukraine,” it is said in the statement distributed by “Right Sector”.

Also, representatives of the “competing” nationalist groups intend to carry out a similar action (actually, the recent scenario of two attacks on “Rossotrudnichestvo” in Kiev is being repeated).