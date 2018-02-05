Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

12:15:34

05/02/2018



On February 3rd, in the city of Kiev, while performing their professional duties our journalist was detained by representatives of the “C14“ organisation. The discovery of our reporter on the “Mirotvorets“ website became the basis for their detention. Recently members of “C14” became a part of “Municipal Guards”, which is financed from the State budget.

Representatives of C14 called the police for the detention of our journalist. Police officers, without having any legal basis for an arrest, advised our journalist “to leave and stop their activity”, otherwise they “won’t be able to protect her”.

On the night of the same day representatives of “C14” published a photo of our employee on their Facebook page with the comment: “With such fame, she will not be able to work for long”.

In the comment it is written that she will be “re-educated”, it is asked “what prevented her being drowned in the Dnieper?”, they insist that “there must be women’s units of nationalists to teach her a good lesson, because if she is beaten by men – it will be unethical”, “it is necessary to snuff her out like Buzina“, “only elimination”, etc.

Later the creator of the “Mirotvorets” website – the government official and deputy minister concerning temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced persons of Ukraine Georgy Tuka – wrote about the same thing: “Unfortunately, the presence of someone on the Mirotvorets database doesn’t yet give the grounds for detention”.

Our journalist conducted a survey, never violated the laws of Ukraine, we are afraid for her life and health, and are forced to appeal not only to global human rights organisations, but also to urge the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to ensure the protection of the profession of journalism on the territory of Ukraine.

We ask also the media to not remain silent about this incident.

Yours faithfully,

Editor-in-chief of Shariy.net,

Olga Shariy