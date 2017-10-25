Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

15:37:03

25/10/2017

Instead of Naftogaz an American carrier will come to the Ukrainian energy market, who will receive superprofits after several waves of tariff increases in the former Soviet republic. This was stated on the air of the NewsOne TV channel by the observer Vyacheslav Pikhovshek.

According to the TV host, this is evidenced by the recent statements of the US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who watches the local energy market closely.

“Probably there is something else behind the words of Yovanovitch. I don’t exclude a scenario where in the place of ‘Naftogaz’ an American carrier will come to the Ukrainian market, which will be presented to us as an American investor. From many sources and documents I already hear information that the increase in tariffs for gas and electricity is connected to the fact that we paid more, and this ‘more’ was being received by a carrier determined by the West. I.e., so that the West could earned on us too,” said Pikhovshek.

Due to the persistent theft of Stalker Zone’s work, we will provide a reminder about what “All Rights Reserved” means in the legal domain:

“Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited other than the following:

you may print or download to a local hard disk extracts for your personal and non-commercial use only;

you may copy the content to individual third parties for their personal use, but only if you acknowledge the website as the source of the material.

You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content. Nor may you transmit it or store it in any other website or other form of electronic retrieval system.”

Evidence of such theft (copy and paste without a referral link) is being actively collected and legal action will be taken against repeat offenders.