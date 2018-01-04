Translated by Ollie Richardson

17:28:03

04/01/2018



The Ukrainian authorities in 2014-2015 planned to blow up the gas pipeline going to Europe through the territory of Ukraine. This was stated by the deputy minister concerning the temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced persons Yury Grymchak on the air of the “Zik” TV channel.

“Do you think that there our side didn’t have plans to blow up the gas pipeline system? I will describe to you the State’s plans,” he noted.

According to the deputy minister, this gas pipeline is one of the limiting factors of the armed conflict in Donbass.

Grymchak added that today Russia “does everything” to construct a gas pipeline that “bypasses Ukraine”.

The official was referring to “Nord Stream-2”. Ukraine, like the USA, opposes the construction of the pipeline that is planned to be laid near “Nord Stream”. Kiev is afraid of losing income from the transit of Russian natural gas, and Washington has ambitious plans for the export of liquefied natural gas to Europe.

The project worth €9.5 billion assumes the construction of two branches of pipeline from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The total capacity will be 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.