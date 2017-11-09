Translated by Ollie Richardson 12:03:09 09/11/2017 amdn.news According to the Ukrainian nationalist, Ukrainians must be proud, and not fear accusations of collaborating with Hitler’s Germany… This was written by the head of OUN and first deputy head of the State Committee for Television and Radio-broadcasting Bogdan Chervak on his blog in response to the criticism of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs concerning the SS “Galicia” division. “Moscow has long had a formed opinion on this topic. The ‘Galicia’ division for it is more terrible than OUN, UPA, and ‘Right Sector’. Waszczykowski [Polish FM – ed], if he reflects the official opinion of Poland, actually voiced the position of Warsaw and is in solidarity with the Kremlin. However, it is necessary to recognize that in Ukraine there is no unanimity concerning ‘Galicia’. Even in the patriotic and nationalist environment. It seems that the fear of being accused of ‘cooperating with the Germans’ is greater than the idea of restoring historical justice. But [SS – ed] division members who took up arms didn’t have this fear of fighting against Moscow, which was considered as the greatest evil in the world. Or they are wrong? Every Ukrainian fought or who is fighting against Moscow with a weapon in their hands must be worthy of respect,” stated Chervak. “And the Ukrainians who fought in the ‘Galicia’ division are not an exception”. Due to the persistent theft of Stalker Zone’s work, we will provide a reminder about what “All Rights Reserved” means in the legal domain: “Any redistribution or reproduction of part or all of the contents in any form is prohibited other than the following: you may print or download to a local hard disk extracts for your personal and non-commercial use only; you may copy the content to individual third parties for their personal use, but only if you acknowledge the website as the source of the material. You may not, except with our express written permission, distribute or commercially exploit the content. Nor may you transmit it or store it in any other website or other form of electronic retrieval system.” Evidence of such theft (copy and paste without a referral link) is being actively collected and legal action will be taken against repeat offenders. Copyright © 2017 СТАЛКЕР/ZONE. All Rights Reserved.