07/02/2018

The sad statistics of the total collapse of the economy of Ukraine were suddenly published in the latest issue of the parliamentary newspaper “Golos Ukrainy”.

A photo of the article was published by the people’s deputy from the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko Valery Karpuntsov.

The material was published under the heading “Top information about Ukraine – for reflection”. Below is the data that was published in it.

Ukraine is in 222nd place from 226 countries for the level of natural increase of the population.

In the last four years the average monthly salary of Ukrainians has decreased from $450 to $270.

According to the IMF, Ukraine ranked 131st out of 186 countries for GDP level per capita in 2016. For comparison, the neighbors in the east and the West: Poland – 56th, Russia – 67th.

As of December 1st, 2017, the State and guaranteed by the State debt of Ukraine reached $76.3 billion, which is about 80% of GDP, and brightly displays in front of the international community the actual level of dependence of the country.

In Ukraine the number of enterprises reduces at any accelerated pace – 364,000 in 2012, to 306,000 in 2016.

Since 2000, the production of bread and bakery products fell in Ukraine from 2.64 million tons to 1.6 million tons, or by 2.3 times.

The production of livestock and the production of meat-and-milk products decreases with each passing year.

Ukraine began to produce almost twice less metal in comparison with 2003.

Ukrainians continue to hold first place in the number of people below the poverty line.