The friendly embrace of the Ukrainian freestyler Aleksandr Abramenko, who won an Olympic gold medal, with the bronze medal winner, the Russian Ilya Burov, became the cause of a scandal that inflamed in Ukraine.



It is noteworthy that the athletes were draped in the flag of Ukraine. They were photographed like this by the correspondents of various global, Ukrainian, and Russian publications.

Burov noted that he is on friendly terms with Abramenko and politics doesn’t concern them. “We have friendly relations. There is no hostility between us,” stressed the Russian athlete.

Abramenko has dated the Russian freestyler Aleksandra Orlova, who also performs in Pyeongchang under a neutral flag, for a long time.

As one would expect, the hug between the Ukrainian and Russian in front of the Ukrainian flag caused a huge resonance among Ukrainian patriots, who are ready to peck anyone who has a positive attitude towards Russians.

In particular, the director of the Kiev party organisation “Ukrainian Association of Patriots” Dmitry Simansky criticised the actions of the Olympic champion, and refused to believe that such a thing in general is possible, reports the Kharkov news agency.

“Tell me that this isn’t real! Because it’s impossible that a Ukrainian Olympic champion, a serviceman of the UAF, can hug a Russian on the podium… Or not? How is it possible?” wrote Simansky on his Facebook page.

Those who demanded from People’s Deputies to impose criminal liability for athletes, musicians, and artists who behave in such a way went even further than Simansky.

Taras Fanatazi: “I suggest that Verkhovna Rada adopt’s the Law of Ukraine ‘On banning members of political parties and sects from watching international sports competitions, musical competitions, and art events, and also from commenting on them in the form of public statements’. And, respectively, to make amendments to the Criminal Code, Laws on Education and Healthcare, and other relevant regulations.”