Translated by Ollie Richardson

18:22:30

05/06/2017



Many Ukrainian nationalists are “genuine bandits”, stated an employee of the Kiev Regional Department of the National Police of Ukraine, reported “Strana.ua” on June 4th.

According to the information of the publication, many employees of the National Police who have served in the department for a long time and have awards negatively evaluate the activity of the Ministry of Internal Affairs after 2014, and the undertaken reforms. According to police officers, law enforcement officers are forced to “cover” in every possible way Ukrainian radicals, who have become “untouchable”.



“The usual picture — if we detain someone from activists (Ukrainian nationalists), even under serious articles, already in a few minutes phones begin to ring off the hook from calls from above, supposedly they say they are ‘good guys, they should be released’,” said the interlocutor of the publication.

Also, employees in the Ministry of Internal Affairs note that many nationalists are closely connected with crime — “they are engaged in racketeering, trading weapons, protect drug addicts”, doing so with the consent of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).



As a reminder, after Euromaidan in 2013-2014 in Ukraine, nationalists staged an unconstitutional coup, having displaced the duly elected president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych. The new power began to pursue a furiously Russophobic policy, declaring its “commitment to European values”.