Translated by Ollie Richardson

17:39:49

24/02/2018



Police officers detained about 20 people who gathered at the monument to the Unknown sailor on the Walk of Fame in Odessa to celebrate the Defender of the Motherland Day.

As a reminder, the flower-laying to the monument had to begin at 17:00, however approximately half an hour prior unknown persons reported to the police about the avenue being mined. Bomb experts, dog handlers, and an operational-investigation group came to the scene. They didn’t find any explosive devices or substances, and the ceremony planned by the inhabitants of Odessa nevertheless took place. However, there were detentions.



The adviser to the head of the regional police department Ruslan Forostyak noted: the reason for the detentions was the fact that some of the young people who came to the event wore masks – “balaclavas”. “This is a sufficient basis for the police to react during this troubled time,” said Forostyak.