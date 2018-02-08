Translated by Ollie Richardson

According to obtained information, militants of the radical group “Right Sector” are supposed to “protect” prisoners in the camp…



A Ukrainian police officer from a frontline settlement in the part of Donbass occupied by the UAF contacted the hot line of law enforcement bodies of the DPR. He reported that an order arrived from higher management to him and his colleagues from other cities to choose the place for the organisation of the formation of a filtration camp (at the request of the informant, the name of the city and the division of police in which he serves wasn’t specified).

“We, of course, understand what awaits the population on that side. Neither I nor my colleagues in Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Volnovakha have any doubts that Right Sector is involved there not for protection at all. I have relatives in Donetsk and Makeevka. I was born there, grew up there, my mother is buried there. Back then, when all of this begun, I went to serve Ukraine. It is simply unthinkable. What kind of Russian occupation of Donbass can we speak of when such orders are issued to you? It is a very large-scale campaign, not only ours are involved here (the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine). I know precisely that the SBU also works on this project, and very closely. But they have a few other tasks,” stated the contact.

According to the informant, it became known that all men and women aged 15-65 causing suspicion fall under the “filtrational actions”. Special forces of the National Guard of Ukraine were earmarked to defend the external perimeter of such a camp, and members of the extremist organisation “Right Sector” – to ensure security and order inside.

“We are already very actively preparing for it. The operative desks of our department are already bursting with personal records of local separatists (persons supporting the People’s republics of Donbass). It was last time also. So-called preventive cleansing among the local population is being planned. So far I only know that these activities are being prepared in Starobelsk, Lysychansk, Artemovsk, and Severodonetsk,” the informant stated.

At the moment information obtained by law enforcement bodies of the DPR is being verified. The data obtained by operators of the hot line was entered into the Register of appeals.