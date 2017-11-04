Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

20:19:48

04/11/2017



In the environment of the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko the idea of a total rejection of Crimea and Donbass is quite seriously being discussed.

As the political scientist Kost Bondarenko assures, the nationalist environment of the President realizes that as soon as these territories return under Kiev’s control, the voters of Crimea and Donbass will create serious problems for the present Ukrainian criminal regime.

“Many people – of course, informally, not on camera, not on record – but many people in his environment, and generally in the so-called ‘patriotic camp’, say: ‘And why do we need Donbass in general? We lost Crimea — it is good that we lost Crimea, it would be good for Donbass too, to be without Donbass. After all, you then know to what extent we benefit in the electoral plan. Because, why do we need these votes, which will leave for the Opposition Bloc or for other political forces that appear in the southeast. We lost these territories, and let’s forget about them,” he said on the air of UkrLife.

The political scientist highlighted that this is one of the ideas that is today absolutely informally, but absolutely sincerely and honestly being discussed in the presidential environment.