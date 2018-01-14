

Donbass, after returning to the structure of Ukraine, will be deserted, stated the political strategist Taras Berezovets, who closely cooperates with the Administration of the President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

“I consider that even after we take Donbass, it will be a deserted territory for decades. Why? The people who fled from there will not come back. There, there is a very negative demographic trend, there already about a half of the inhabitants are pensioners.

And as soon as this territory is returned, the working-age population will seek to leave — either to Russia, Ukraine, or EU countries.

And that’s why there will be a wild field where it once was. Ukraine won’t have any money to restore these territories.

What is positive? That the old industrial enterprises and mines that should have been closed long ago were destroyed. For this it is necessary to thank Putin. Nobody will restore any of this …

I do not think that the West will allocate money — tens of billions of dollars … This is a very, very long process.

Russia, of course, will contribute only when it is forced to by an international tribunal. This will happen, but only on a very distant day. But until then this region is doomed to be in such a condition.

There will be nothing. All enterprises were removed. Everything there was already taken away and exported. What is left? Only pensioners, to which pensions need to be paid? They are not able to produce anything now. At best — some primitive agricultural industry,” he said.