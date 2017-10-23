Translated by Ollie Richardson

16:05:09

23/10/2017



The Ukrainian political strategist Taras Berezovets, who in the media space of Ukraine is called “a political strategist close to the President”, designated the mass departure of Ukrainians to work in other countries one of the main problems Ukraine faces in the near future.



Berezovets gave the details of a conversation with one of the Ukrainian ministers, and cited the figures of citizens leaving Ukraine.



“3 to 3.5 million Ukrainians work in Russia. According to his data, in Europe there are over 3.5 million. According to my sources, there are many more working in EU countries – about 7 million citizens. If we add the US and Asia, we will get about 2 million more citizens. It total about 12 million Ukrainians are working abroad”.



Nobody in Ukraine can today say how many Ukrainians from the general population have left – a population census was last conducted in 2001. Taras Berezovets wrote that “attempts to conduct a new census encounter resistance in the government. After all, it’s about billions of subsidies”.

It is already impossible to stop the process of Ukrainians fleeing the country, predicts Berezovets, and this trend will accrue. If earlier it was mainly Ukrainians from the west and the center of the country who fled, then now large quantities from the South have fled, said the political strategist, citing the unnamed minster.



Taras Berezovets also complained that workers started to transfer money to Ukraine less, because the families of gastarbeiters move with the breadwinner for permanent residence in foreign countries.



“And one more negative. A reduction in the flow of money from gastarbeiters. Earlier every minibus brought to Ukraine about €30,000-40,000 cash for relatives. Now the stream has fallen to €3,000-4,000 in the car. Why? There is nobody to bring the money to. People move with their entire family, taking their children away”.

Berezovets assumes that the “delivery of workers from the CIS countries and Southeast Asia” will solve the problem of the reduction of the population of Ukraine.

At the same time, the political strategist didn’t designate the real economic reasons why Ukrainians are forced to leave their Motherland. Over the last three years in Ukraine the hryvnia has depreciated more than threefold, hundreds of large enterprises were closed, taxes have increased, tens of thousands of jobs were shed, and food prices and utilities have increased considerably.



Cash flows from gastarbeiters have significantly fallen due to not only the leaving of the families of migrant workers, but also because of the actions of the Ukrainian authorities concerning a change to the rules of transferring funds from the Russian Federation, where Ukrainians sent the greatest amount of money from.



Glavnovosti published information from the National Bank of Ukraine in which it is said that in 2016 labor migrants transferred to Ukraine an amount comparable to 5.8% of the GDP of the country – $5.4 billion. The biggest stream of money transfers from Ukrainian gastarbeiters comes from Russia and the US — about one billion and 602 million dollars respectively.