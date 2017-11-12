Translated by Ollie Richardson & Angelina Siard

21:36:39

12/11/2017



The honored lawyer of Ukraine and former Rada deputy Inna Bogoslovskaya said that, allegedly, in Donbass live people who are weak, spineless, and not capable of fighting for their rights, unlike Ukraine where, according to her, the situation is the exact opposite.

“The population of Donbass itself is to blame for the tragedy that happened there – they roll over for the Russian occupiers. Also, there is no reason to think that in the same way they won’t agree on the deployment of peacekeepers. They will accept a peacekeeping mission there anyway. The psychology ‘we are ordinary little people and everything is decided for us’ has remained there to this day. In Donbass, in this enclave, there was always such a psychology, it is their way of thinking. But in Ukraine the psychology is different!” she said.

Bogoslovskaya predicts a quiet reaction from the residents of the DPR and LPR towards the deployment of UN peacekeepers:

“Those who say ‘the LPR and DPR won’t accept blue helmets, and the people will rise’ – all of this is a lie, nobody will rise up there!” considers the former Rada deputy.

Also the Ukrainian politician shared her vision of how the situation in Donbass must develop after the deployment of “blue helmets”.

“The first thing is to block the border between Ukraine and Russia with the help of the ‘blue helmets’ of the UN. And further, this is a 3-5 year process. We will also need to have a cordon inside. We will offer all who don’t want to live in Ukraine to leave it within one or two months. There, of course, will be a huge number of deaths and terrorist attacks directed against bandits, and everybody will be interested in their elimination – both Russians and Ukrainian patriots. After this we must announce a three-year term on amnesty, and only afterwards to hold elections,” said Bogoslovskaya.

It should be noted that Bogoslovskaya is not the only social-political figure in Ukraine who doesn’t hide the gloomy prospects of Donetsk residents after the blocking of the border with Russia. The vast majority of Ukrainian politicians describe the interaction with Donbass after its return to the structure of Ukraine with the formula “we will hang them afterwards”.

[14:15 onwards in the video; it should be noted that: a) she also praises the Odessa massacre, and thinks that Zakharchenko and Plotnitsky should suffer the same fate that the victims did on that day; b) halfway through the dialogue everyone in the studio switches to the Russian language.]